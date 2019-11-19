Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Rolling off injury

Zuccarello has racked up three goals and seven points while averaging 16:14 of ice time in the past 12 games.

After missing four games due to injury in mid-October, Zuccarello has rolling. Zuccarello has been a staple on the team's first line and first power-play unit, playing an average of 2:11 on the man advantage this campaign. If the 32-year-old can keep up his hot rebound off injury, he'll be a sneaky add in season-long fantasy formats with plenty of opportunity for points.