Zuccarello was held pointless and recorded a single shot on goal in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Utah.

It's been a tough stretch for Zuccarello, who has not recorded a point in eight games. The dip in production is alarming considering he's played top-line minutes with the Wild's best remaining forwards, Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi. He's yet to develop the same chemistry with those two as he had with Minnesota's injured star, Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), so until he returns to the lineup, it's tough to rely on the 37-year-old right now.