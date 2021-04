Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello put the Wild ahead 2-1 with his tally 2:15 into the second period. The 33-year-old winger has three goals in his last two outings. He's enjoyed a resurgence in 2020-21, racking up 25 points in just 29 appearances while working mainly in a top-six role.