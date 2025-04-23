Zuccarello scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Zuccarello's tally at 17:15 of the first period was ultimately the game-winner. The winger's offense has bounced back in April -- he has 10 points over his last nine games between the regular season and playoffs. He put up a 54-point regular season while adding 151 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 69 appearances. While that's a third straight year of decline in production, the 37-year-old remains an effective playmaker in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.