Zuccarello scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Zuccarello missed two games with an upper-body injury, returning to the lineup Tuesday against his former team. The 35-year-old winger gave the Wild a 3-2 lead early in the third period, after his wrist shot deflected high off Igor Shesterkin's glove and into the net. Zuccarello has had another productive season in Minnesota, tallying 17 goals and 24 assists after posting a career-high 79 points last year.