Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Zuccarello scored with just 13 seconds left in the game, giving the Wild a slim chance to pull even. That didn't work, but the Norwegian winger was at least able to snap a six-game goal drought. The 33-year-old is up to six tallies, 22 points, 43 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.