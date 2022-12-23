Zuccarello scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Zuccarello saw a 10-game point streak end Wednesday in Anaheim, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The 35-year-old winger got the Wild within two goals late in the second period, but the comeback didn't materialize. He's up to 15 tallies, 37 points, 96 shots on net, a minus-5 rating and 16 power-play points through 33 appearances this season. He's earned 17 of his points in 12 games in December.