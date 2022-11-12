Zuccarello scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 1-0 win over the Kraken.

Zuccarello tallied the game's only goal at 18:19 of the first period, and Marc-Andre Fleury held the fort the rest of the way. After recently going without a point for four games, Zuccarello has a goal and an assist in his last two contests. The winger is up to six tallies, eight helpers, 41 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-7 rating while earning nine of his 14 points on the power play.