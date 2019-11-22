Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores on power play

Zuccarello found the back of the net with the man advantage during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

The goal was Zuccarello's first point on the power play since Nov. 2, a stretch of seven games. After his slow start to the year, made worse by a lower-body injury, Zuccarello has piled up nine points in 14 contests and looks to be settling in nicely to Minnesota's lineup.