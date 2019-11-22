Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores on power play
Zuccarello found the back of the net with the man advantage during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.
The goal was Zuccarello's first point on the power play since Nov. 2, a stretch of seven games. After his slow start to the year, made worse by a lower-body injury, Zuccarello has piled up nine points in 14 contests and looks to be settling in nicely to Minnesota's lineup.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Rolling off injury•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Registers helper in loss•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Finding his groove•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Delivers power-play goal•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Adds power-play helper•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up assist in first game back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.