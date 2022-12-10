Zuccarello contributed a power-play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to Edmonton.

Zuccarello extended his scoring streak to five games, bringing him up to nine goals and 26 points in 26 contests this season. Entering the game, he was averaging 3:55 on the power play, and Zuccarello's up to 13 points with the man advantage. The 35-year-old is expected to continue to be leaned on heavily on the power play, which should help him maintain his scoring pace.