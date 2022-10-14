Zuccarello briefly pulled the Wild to within two goals Thursday, but the Rangers eventually pulled away, winning 7-3.

Zuccarello, who is coming off a career campaign, scored the Wild's first goal of the season Thursday, but he did little else. The 35-year-old right winger finished with a minus-4 rating and did not record a shot on goal. Zuccarello, who collected 55 assists last season, seeks to produce back-to-back 20-goals seasons for the first time in his career. To do so, he will need to be more active.