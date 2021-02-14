Coach Dean Evason said Sunday that Zuccarello (arm) will make his season debut against the Kings on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello has yet to play this season due to the arm injury, but he was finally cleared by team doctors to return to the ice. Last season the veteran racked up 15 goals and 37 points across 65 games for the Wild, after he signed a lucrative five-year, $30 million contract in July of 2019. The 33-year-old will likely be a huge boost to the offense, as he's expected to handle a top-six role while seeing power-play ice time. Zuccarello will still need to be activated off injured reserve and added to the roster ahead of Tuesday's game.