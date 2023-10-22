Watch Now:

Zuccarello scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus.

He wired a snap shot at 8:15 of the second period. It was his first goal of the season. Zuccarello extended his season-opening point streak to five games (one goal, six assists) for the second time in as many years. He became the first player in Wild history with multiple runs of at least that length.

