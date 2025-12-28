Zuccarello scored a goal, dished out an assist and put three shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Zuccarello distributed the primary helper on a goal to take an early 2-1 lead before later needing to display some heroics to send the game to overtime, as he scored with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. After his multi-point night, the 38-year-old winger has three goals, 13 assists and 34 shots on net across 19 games this season. Since his return to the lineup prior to the holiday break, the 16-year NHL veteran has four points in as many games and has assumed a role on the team's top line alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman. If he can stay healthy, Zuccarello is scoring at a near point-per-game pace, which makes him viable in all point-based fantasy formats.