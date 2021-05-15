Zuccarello (rest) will return to the lineup for Sunday's series opener against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Zuccarello sat out the regular-season finale Thursday but will be back in there for Game 1 in Vegas. The diminutive winger has accumulated a wealth of postseason experience over the years, having racked up 15 goals and 28 assists in 77 previous playoff appearances.