Zuccarello is slated to miss 7-8 weeks, at minimum, due to his lower-body injury, the Wild announced Tuesday.

Zuccarello will almost certainly start the 2025-26 season on long-term injured reserve given his recovery timeline. With the veteran winger on the shelf, Liam Ohgren could be in the mix for a top-six role, though Marcus Johansson should also be in the mix. Zuccarello has played in fewer than 70 regular-season games in each of the previous two campaigns but has still managed to reach the 50-point threshold.