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Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play against Dallas on Tuesday in Game 5, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Following a three-game absence, Zuccarello appears poised to occupy a top-line role in Tuesday's matchup. He should also serve on the first power-play unit. Zuccarello has three assists, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and two hits in one appearance this postseason.

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