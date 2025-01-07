Zuccarello (illness) is expected to play against St. Louis on Tuesday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Zuccarello won't miss any game action after sitting out Monday's practice. He has produced 10 goals, 25 points and 54 shots on net through 27 appearances this season. Zuccarello has three goals and five points in his last three outings, thanks to two multi-point performances.
