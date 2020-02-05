Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Sets up overtime winner
Zuccarello recorded an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Zuccarello had the primary assist on Matt Dumba's game-winning tally. The Norwegian winger has collected three goals and three helpers over his last five games. For the year, the 32-year-old is at 30 points, 80 shots and a minus-8 rating through 48 games. Zuccarello will likely fall short of 50 points this season, but 40 is an attainable level.
