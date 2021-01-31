Zuccarello was placed on long-term injured reserve Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Zuccarello has yet to suit up this season after undergoing surgery on his arm in December. He's still skating alone in practice and it's unclear when he'll be close to rejoining his team. The 33-year-old scored 37 points in 65 games with the Wild last season.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Continues skating solo•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Making progress in recovery•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss start of season•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Garners power-play assist•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Pedestrian output in St. Paul•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Breaks lengthy goal drought•