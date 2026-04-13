Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Sitting again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello will rest for a second consecutive game since Minnesota's playoff seeding is secured. Regardless of whether he suits up Tuesday against the Ducks, he should return to action for the start of the postseason.
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