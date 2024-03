Zuccarello (personal) will not suit up Sunday against the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello was a late scratch after head coach John Hynes hinted at a player being a game-time call. The veteran winger has 50 points in 52 games this season. He's racked up 10 of those over his last seven games, though he's been scoreless over his last three appearances. Minnesota's next game will be Thursday in Arizona.