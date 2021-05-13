Zuccarello (rest) will sit out Thursday's game against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
With playoff seeding already set, the Wild are resting several regulars for their final game of the season. Zuccarello finishes the 2020-21 campaign with 35 points in 42 games.
