General manager Bill Guerin said Thursday that "something has come up" with Zuccarello in recent weeks that will likely force him to miss at least the start of the regular season, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello has appeared in at least 69 games in each of the last four seasons, but it appears as though he'll begin the 2025-26 campaign sidelined due to an undisclosed issue. It's not yet clear when the 38-year-old will be able to return to game action, but Guerin said that Liam Ohgren will have an opportunity to step up in Zuccarello's absence.