Zuccarello notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Zuccarello is riding a five-game point streak with two goals and five assists in that span. Four of those seven points have come on the power play as the winger continues to be an effective playmaker in the offensive zone. He's up to 20 points (10 on the power play), 52 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances.