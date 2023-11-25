Zuccarello notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Zuccarello is riding a five-game point streak with two goals and five assists in that span. Four of those seven points have come on the power play as the winger continues to be an effective playmaker in the offensive zone. He's up to 20 points (10 on the power play), 52 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Two helpers in Buffalo•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Two points in win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Racks up two more points•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Season-opening streak continues•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Dishes three PP helpers in win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Contributes power-play assist•