Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Status uncertain for Monday
Zuccarello didn't practice Sunday due to an unspecified injury and isn't certain to play Monday against the Senators, Rachel Blount of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Coach Bruce Boudreau didn't provide much information regarding Zuccarello's absence from practice, merely stating that the forward was contending with some "bumps and bruises" in the aftermath of Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins. The Wild recalled another wing in Gerald Mayhew from AHL Iowa on Sunday, and he'll presumably crack the lineup Monday in the event Zuccarello sits out.
