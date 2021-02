Zuccarello scored a goal and dished an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Zuccarello opened the scoring for the third straight game with his tally at 9:44 of the first period. He also had a hand in Ryan Hartman's third-period tally. Zuccarello has been on fire with three tallies and six helpers in his last four outings. The Norwegian winger also reached the 400-point mark for his career in Wednesday's win -- he's at 401 points (132 goals, 269 assists) through 581 career games.