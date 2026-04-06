Zuccarello supplied two assists in Sunday's 5-4 win over Detroit.

Zuccarello recorded his third consecutive multi-assist outing and fourth straight multi-point effort. Overall, the 38-year-old winger is up to 36 assists, 51 points, 120 shots on net and 26 blocked shots across 57 games this season. Zuccarello has 21 points over his last 22 games. He is an integral part of Minnesota's offense and should continue to offer high-level fantasy production for the remainder of the regular season.