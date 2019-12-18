Play

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Strikes with man advantage

Zuccarello scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zuccarello opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period, but the Wild didn't score again until Zach Parise's late third-period tally. Zuccarello is up to eight goals and 19 points through 31 appearances. Six of his points have come with a man advantage.

More News
Our Latest Stories