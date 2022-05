Zuccarello (lower body) will be in Monday's Game 1 lineup against the Blues, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Zuccarello tallied a career-high 79 points this season despite missing 12 games, including the final four of the regular season. He'll skate in his usual top-line role alongside Ryan Harton and Kirill Kaprizov. The veteran winger tallied seven points in his last five appearances.