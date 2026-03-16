Zuccarello notched two assists, five shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zuccarello has three assists over his last five contests. The 38-year-old winger has not had a drought last longer than two games this season, showing steady offense in a top-six role when healthy. He's produced 12 goals, 29 assists, 101 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 48 appearances, giving him a chance to reach the 50-point mark again despite having already missed 20 games.