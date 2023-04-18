Zuccarello logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars.

Zuccarello helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's opening tally late in the first period. With 22 goals and 45 helpers in 78 regular-season games, Zuccarello was a bit off his pace from 2021-22 (79 points in 70 outings), but he still enjoyed the second-best season of his career. The 35-year-old remains firmly in a top-line role and should provide solid playmaking and power-play production.