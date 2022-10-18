Zuccarello recorded a power-play assist, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Zuccarello was questionable Monday after leaving practice early, but he was ultimately able to play. The winger has two goals and three helpers, all coming on the power play, through three contests this year. He's added 12 shots on net and four hits, but a minus-7 rating weighs down his otherwise impressive stat line as the Wild continue to deal with defensive problems.