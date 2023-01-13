Zuccarello posted two assists and two shots in the Wild's 3-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday.

Zuccarello picked up assists on Sam Steel's game-winning goal, as well as Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net goal. This performance gives Zuccarello multiple points for the first time in five games and extends his point streak to two games. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 17 goals and 43 points in 39 games.