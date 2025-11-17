Zuccarello produced two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Zuccarello has resumed his status as a high-end playmaker after overcoming a lower-body injury. He's earned four helpers, including two on the power play, over five games since returning to the lineup. The winger has added eight shots on net, three blocked shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating. He'll continue to see time in the top six and on the first power-play unit.