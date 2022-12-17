Zuccarello scored a hat trick and registered an assist in a 4-1 win against Chicago on Friday.

Zuccarello's second goal was scored with the man advantage, and his third marker was on an empty net. He's up to 13 goals and 34 points in 30 contests in 2022-23. The 35-year-old is on a nine-game point streak, and has contributed an incredible six goals and 14 points over that span.