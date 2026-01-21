Zuccarello set up two goals Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Montreal.

Both helpers came on the power play. Zuccarello is on a three-game, five-point streak (one goal, four assists). Three of those points -- one goal and two assists -- have come on the power play. Zuccarello has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and 30 shots in his last 13 games.