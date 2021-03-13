Zuccarello notched three assists while adding three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

The veteran winger has discovered the fountain of youth alongside dynamic rookie Kirill Kaprizov. Zuccarello has never scored at a point-per-game pace over a season in his career, but since coming off IR in mid-February and slotting onto the Wild's top line with Kaprizov, the 33-year-old has piled up a remarkable four goals and 17 points in only 14 contests.