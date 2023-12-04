Zuccarello scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
The 36-year-old winger extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which Zuccarello has amassed three goals and 13 points. He's become a point-a-game player late in his career while skating alongside Kirill Kaprizov, and the addition of skilled rookie Marco Rossi to the unit under new bench boss John Hynes might even allow Zuccarello to find another gear.
