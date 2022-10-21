Zuccarello scored two goals on seven shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Vancouver.
Zuccarello has gotten off to a red-hot start this season, having racked up four goals, eight points and 19 shots through the first four games of the campaign. He'll continue to feature on Minnesota's top line and No. 1 power-play unit Saturday against the Bruins.
