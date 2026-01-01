Zuccarello scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to San Jose.

Zuccarello extended Minnesota's chances to win Wednesday's contest with an unassisted goal just under nine minutes into the final period to tie the game at three scores apiece. The goal was his second in the past three games, and both scores have helped send the Wild to an extra period or beyond. Overall, the 38-year-old winger has four goals, 17 points and 39 shots on net through 21 appearances this year. The 16-year NHL veteran is nearly a point-per-game player when healthy this season and should continue to be a steady source of offense in Minnesota's top six. He holds above-average fantasy value in most point-based formats for the foreseeable future.