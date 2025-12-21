Zuccarello collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over Edmonton.

Activated from IR earlier in the day after missing five contests with an upper-body injury, Zuccarello was plugged right back in on the Wild's top line at even strength alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman as well as the team's top power-play unit. The 38-year-old Zuccarello has only been healthy enough to play 16 games so far in 2025-26, but he's been productive when on the ice, delivering two goals and 14 points.