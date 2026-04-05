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Zuccarello notched two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

The veteran winger delivered his third straight multi-point performance as he closes the regular season on a high note. Zuccarello has 15 goals and 49 points through 56 games, leaving him on the verge of recording his fifth straight 50-point campaign.

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