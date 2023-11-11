Zuccarello picked up two power-play assists in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

He had a hand in setting up a Kirill Kaprizov strike in the first period and a Joel Eriksson Ek tally in the third, but it was all the offense the Wild could muster. Zuccarello is surging again to begin November, racking up a goal and six points in the last five games, and on the season the 36-year-old has three goals and 15 points in 14 contests, with eight of the helpers coming on the power play.