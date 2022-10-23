Zuccarello notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Both points came in the second half of the game as the Wild forced OT after falling behind 3-1. Zuccarello has a five-game point streak to begin the season with three multi-point efforts in the mix, giving the veteran winger four goals and 10 points in total.

