Zuccarello notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Both points came in the second half of the game as the Wild forced OT after falling behind 3-1. Zuccarello has a five-game point streak to begin the season with three multi-point efforts in the mix, giving the veteran winger four goals and 10 points in total.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Three-point effort Thursday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Good to go Monday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Questionable Monday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Collects goal, two assists•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores second-period goal•