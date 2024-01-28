Zuccarello registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Zuccarello will likely get credit for two points either way -- his assist on the Wild's second goal may eventually be changed to his tally given that it looked like his shot never touched Jon Merrill. With nine points over his last seven outings, Zuccarello is in fine playmaking form on the top line. For the season, he's produced 39 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 40 appearances.