Zuccarello scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello got the Wild on the board at 14:35 of the first period. He added the lone helper on Kirill Kaprizov's insurance tally in the second. The 33-year-old Zuccarello has four goals and an assist in his last three games. The Norwegian winger is up to 10 tallies, 27 points, 55 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 30 contests.