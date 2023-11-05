Zuccarello recorded a goal and an assist along with four shots in the Wild's 5-4 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Zuccarello would even the score at 3-3 in the third period by beating Jonathan Quick with a tip in front. He would also pick up an assist on Ryan Hartman's goal as well. This now marks back-to-back games that Zuccarello has recorded a point after going the previous three games without a point. He should continue to play on the second line and second power-play unit.