Zuccarello (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Calgary on Thursday but hasn't been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Avs, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Zuccarello is at least close enough to returning to be considered for the regular-season finale, fantasy players should feel fairly confident he will be ready in time for the playoffs. If he can pick up one more point against Colorado, Zuccarello would reach the 80-point threshold for the first time in his 12-year NHL career.