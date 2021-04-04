Zuccarello (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Zuccarello suffered the injury in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Vegas. Nico Sturm will take Zuccarello's spot in the lineup. Zuccarrello's next chance to get back in action is Monday versus the Avalanche.
